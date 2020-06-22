Editor: I would like to know what the gun toters had in mind being at the BLM protest. If a scuffle occurred in the crowd, would you start shooting? What would the cops do if they see you aiming your guns at people? My guess is they’d shoot you. I don’t know if you people are aware, but vigilantism is against the law. If you do shoot someone, you’ll go to jail. Next time there’s a protest of any kind, just stay home.
Norma Lembach
Lake Havasu City
