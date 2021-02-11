Editor: When I read the editorial from the Lake Havasu High School “Knight Life” in today’s paper (Jan. 28) I was struck by a couple of things.
The disclaimer at the top told me that the school does not really approve of the content but allowed the staff to write it anyway. That is a good thing.
The content tells me that these kids have a valid view point while still in high school before they get into the real world.
This too is a good thing. The substance of the editorial tells me that the world they are going into is very skewed to one side and that those who can control individual thought want to stop it.
That is a bad thing. No one person or entity should ever be allowed to try and control thought or speech.
Before these bright young minds get into college and become brainwashed lefties I sincerely hope our society can straighten itself out enough to become what we once were.
A country where free and open ideas can be taught and spoken of without fear of reprisal from anyone.
That is a great idea. Accepting falsehoods because they are jammed down you throat is no way to live. These kids give me a glimmer of hope that all is not lost. Keep up the good fight kids: and never accept anything but the truth!
Norman Carrick
Chloride
"Accepting falsehoods because they are jammed down you throat is no way to live. " That is why the American people elected President Biden (a fact) to give everyone in the USA hope for a better nation following four years of incessant lies - over 32,000r
BB[thumbup]
