Editor: Another weekend of Lake Havasu being choked up with masses from California and Nevada while we who are abiding by the stay at home order except for essentials set down by Gov. Ducey. I watch all of them totally disregard our state’s rules and their own as well to deal with this virus. To add insult to injury, the short term rental landlords are jamming their rental properties with the rule breakers from California and they do not practice any of the requested actions to keep from spreading the virus putting us who do in jeopardy.
Governor Ducey is totally at fault for all of this. He has the power to deal with all of the inequities that are taking place. May ways to stop the flood of boats from out of stater’s without closing the lake. He holds the control to deal with the short term rental problem and won’t give the power back to the cities so they can deal with it on a local level. I for one am sick of Ducey’s two sided rules — us and them.
Norman Stephens
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.