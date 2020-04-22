Editor: Mohave County has more people in the nation over 65, making us an area most vulnerable to the virus. That alone should be enough to take “all” precautions to stop its spread. Governor Ducey has ordered a “stay at home order” except for essentials, but has left a large crack in the protective fence by leaving state parks and access to our lakes, especially Lake Havasu open.
Schools are closed, no high school graduation (once in a life time thing and a big deal for your people). He can do these things, but not shutting down all gathering places, attracting out-of-towners. By not enforcing your order “fully” you are putting those of us in Mohave County at unnecessary risk by those coming here and “stay at homer’s” with all the hardships it creates looks foolish! Our mayor’s requests are virtually ignored, why? He is right here where the problem is.
Governor Ducey’s reasons, political, advice or just his own opinion is wrong for the majority and can prolong the virus spread. They sooner we fix this the better, and to the hoarders there is no fixing stupid, there’s a special place for you and your burning “toilet paper” along with all the price gougers.
Norman Stephens
Lake Havasu City
