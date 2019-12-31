Editor: In response to Dave Tunnell’s recent letter, “Why I’m a Democrat,” my opinion is that the majority of all politicians in Washington are entitled and self-serving. I’ve tried to see why he feels so strongly about his party, but all I can assume is that he chooses not to believe facts and overlook the many things that have happened or have been initiated by the Democrats. Inner cities have been under their control for some 50 years. they’ve done nothing to improve conditions, they’ve added no jobs, and they’ve allowed deplorable living conditions to continue and crime to spiral out of control. Democrats stopped prayer in our schools, declared we are not a Christian nation and taxed Social Security.
The North American Free Trade Agreement caused the losses of hundreds of thousands of jobs and major companies to move out of the United States. They started the raid on Social Security.
In my lifetime, the Democrats, until now, never disrespected the office of the president. By allowing “The Squad” to voice their contempt for American on and off the floor of Congress, without any Democrat, man or woman, raising any objection, makes all of them guilty by their silence.
Tip O’Neill must be spinning in his grave about what his party has become. You rave about Democrats and then say you’re going with the party that invests in America. One man, despite the swamp dwellers in Washington, has done that more than any other. He just happens to be a Republican, and he’s our president!
Norman Stephens
Lake Havasu City
