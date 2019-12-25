Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to all the Novak Animal Care Center veterinarians and staff who consistently provide exceptional and compassionate care to their patients (and the pets’ owners). Mona and Barb
Orchids to the kind gentleman paying the postage on my package being sent from Desert Hills the morning of December 14th. I didn’t get a chance to say thank you. I will pay it forward.
Orchids to Jerry and Tammi of Skyline Plumbing for taking care of my plumbing problems. Great job! Thanks John.
Orchids to John, general manager at Mesquite Car Wash. Finally found someone in this town that really can do a meticulous detail. Made my car look like showroom material, very happy, can’t wait to go back. Thank you John and Kimberlee
Orchids to the owners of Lake Havasu Golf Club. Their obvious desire to make significant improvements on both the east and west courses is greatly appreciated. We know this takes planning, determination, dedication and money. Their investment to develop two 18-hole courses in Lake Havasu speaks to their commitment to their community. As Alaskan snow birds, we thank them and the entire staff for making our decision to move to Lake Havasu the right one.
Orchids to Mike Arlowe. You deserve an award for all you do.
Orchids to Paradise Auto. What a wonderful experience! Finally a great dealership. Thanks Brad and Joe
Orchids to HRMC and everyone on the second floor who are outstanding. Thank you so much. Marigold
Orchids to Jacob the fireman who helped change my flat tire on my red pickup off of Kiowa.
Orchids to Dr. Moran. Thank you for your time and patience and ability to speak to patients in a language that they can understand. There is a reason that he has received so many Orchids. He is just a flat out great doctor!
Orchids to the young dark haired girl at Rosati's carry out. I had never been to Rosati's. You were helpful, courteous and I had fun ordering. I'll be back!
Orchids to Arla at ChaBones. I watched her handle her tables with grace. Each time she came by she had a smile and genuine caring behavior. The restaurant was extremely busy yet Arla made us feel as tho we were the only ones there. And kudos to the bartender Jason who made our drinks. Yum!
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
