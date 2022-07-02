Over the weekend, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that President Joe Biden remains opposed to the idea of court-packing following the United States Supreme Court’s controversial ruling on abortion.
“So, I know I’ve … I was asked this question yesterday, and I’ve been asked it before — and I think the president himself … about expanding the court,” Jean-Pierre said. “That is something that the president does not agree with. That is not something that he wants to do.”
This sober approach to the court puts the president at odds with many leaders in his party, who have taken to absurdly strident rhetoric attacking the legitimacy of the Supreme Court.
First, it must be said that the Supreme Court is perfectly legitimate. It is shameful for Democratic politicians to hypocritically attack the legitimacy of an American institution while at the same time complaining about President Trump’s attacks on American institutions.
Just because they disagree with how an institution operates, that doesn’t mean it is illegitimate. All of the justices were lawfully nominated by past presidents and approved by the Senate. That is how our system of government works and that is what happened. It is understandable that many Americans disagree with some of the Supreme Court’s decisions. That’s always going to be the case as long as the court has to rule on substantive issues. But that’s not a justification for altering the institution of the court and treating it as merely an extension of the more explicitly political branches.
