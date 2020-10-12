Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to face masks because people don’t know how to use them. I see people pulling them up on their heads, pulling them under their chins and putting them on bar’s and tables. I even saw a person cleaning their glasses with their face mask.
Orchids to superior customer service at HUB Construction Supplies. Orchids to Cesar for his patience and perseverance, to Miguel for his knowledge and guidance, to Troy for loading my purchase without asking, and to Marty for his help and humor in my arranging payment. What a pleasure shopping there.
Orchids to the lady walking her two Yorkie dogs in the Channel Monday morning who picked up a bunch of trash left behind by Sunday beachgoers. There was enough trash to fill a garbage bag. Thanks to those who pitched in to help her.
Onions to the decision. Covering up? What was he ingesting through his nose from a small, curled piece of paper as seen in the video? Do you have similar closet ghosts, and therefore see nothing inappropriate or unprofessional in his behavior? What a group!
Orchids to organizers of “Smoker’s on the Bridge” for not canceling this event. You could’ve went the direction of other venues yet chose not to. Social distancing should keep us safe. Hopefully plenty of ‘Light Up For Freedom’ T-shirts were ordered.
Orchids to my dad for agreeing to take in a friend’s free puppy. I have been begging for many years to have my own dog. 2020 is looking up for me.
Onions to the taco delivery man for not warning residents that salsa had a delayed kick. Sauce went down fine but exit was a different story (no pun intended). Your dangerous salsa should be outlawed!
Orchids to the big handsome tattooed man from Mainline Welding. He was in the only car to stop and help my mother this morning during her unexpected medical emergency, until E.M.T. arrived.
Onions to the trash pickup company that keeps skipping my cans on Cosnina!
Onions to the supposed pro-lifers that seem comfortable to have 2.5 million Americans die in pursuit of herd mentality.
Orchids to Bradley Chevy.Not the ones who sold me my vehicle, but the ones who fixed it and stepped up to engage GM on my reimbursement. Thank you to Arnold and various others.
Orchids to the young man, who performed the maneuver to keep me from choking to death at Finney’s. Sorry, I didn’t get your name. Thanks so very much.
Orchids to those, during these trying times, who look at the good around them. They see a light instead of darkness. They pick those up who have fallen and care for them. I sometimes wonder why I care. I always come to the same conclusion. Because I can. “Ranger Terry.”
Orchids to people who’ve invested in rental homes, for many this is our retirement income. We provide a place to live for those who can’t afford to buy. There are many costs involved. Are we supposed to absorb all increases of owning a home? Add to this the stress of renters complaints, some who always pay late or not at all. Tired of complaints of high rents, this is a business, not a charity.
Orchids to Cil Jennings. Clear and to the point regarding the selling out of America by Hillary and her cohorts! God bless you!
Orchids to Tux and Tulips for the beautiful floral arrangements at the Lawson celebration of life.
Orchids to Cleartone AZ Hearing Mark and partner for giving me back 30-35 years of lost hearing. With all the adjusting and training you’ve provided me, so far, I am learning to use the hearing aids. Haven’t heard my mom’s mantel clock chime in 30 years. Thank you, Ken D.
Onions to the 53 year old female complaining about meeting a 63 year old “fellow.” She claims he has one foot in the grave. Just think, in 10 years, you too will be 63. Most people in their 60’s can run circles around most 50 year olds. No wonder why you are single. Your attitude on life needs adjusting.
Orchids to all the folks who know: by law, everyone is innocent until proven guilty. Including cops. Jim
Orchids to the ice cream truck that drove through our complex Friday afternoon. Your tinkling music and promise of treat made three old folks very happy. We will have our money ready next time we hear, “It’s a Small World after all.”
