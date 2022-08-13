Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Carol Anne Lindsey, Physicians Assistant Lake Havasu City Dermatology & Skin Cancer Care. She always greets you with a pleasant smile and makes you feel comfortable as if you were a long time friend. All staff are very friendly, especially Karicia, who has helped me often.
Orchids to Culver’s. I have been a customer for some time but have to compliment the staff. Although they are young, they are all very pleasant and a joy to talk to which says a lot about the company. The food is always good which is more than I can say about some restaurants.
Orchids to Frank, of Graszer Garage Doors. Third time is the charm! You were very accommodating from start to finish. The price was right and I’m sure the whole neighborhood appreciates the beautiful job you did. You restored my faith in local contractors. I will highly recommend you.
Orchids to John at Havasu Pest Control. You came out in a very timely manner after I reported my problem. You were fast, efficient and affordable and showed great customer service. I appreciated you being so thorough in explaining your services. Thank you!
Orchids to Dr. Boatman and his staff at Havasu Regional Medical Center and the emergency room, especially Nurse Tig. They were all so nice, especially Tig, who took good care of my husband. Thank you.
Onions to thinking you are being stared at. Fact is, if I was going to stare, I would upgrade to someone worth staring at. Never believe the haters who work part time. They have never been able to keep a relationship and thrive on character assassination. Grow up.
Orchids to Natalie at the Smith’s gas station. My humble apologies as I gave you the wrong pump number. But, you handled it like a professional. Thank you, Natalie, Smith’s is lucky to have you.
Orchids to Lisa at Dr. Heiner’s Lakeside Orthopedic office. You are very friendly and professional. The entire staff is great, actually. Good place to go if you need to. I highly recommend it.
Onions to those in town who get arrested for drunken driving. A vehicle is a tool, not a weapon. Please don’t use it as such by staying sober. Orchids to the police for catching these very dangerous people on our roads.
Onions to billion dollar lotteries. How ridiculous that one person can win that much money. Better to make hundreds of winners for millions of dollars than one for a billion.
Onions to the city for not buying their trucks from Bradley Ford, our local Ford dealership, and instead, go out of town to San Tan Ford in Phoenix. How about supporting our local business first?
