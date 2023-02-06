Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the entire staff of maintenance workers at Lake Havasu Golf Club and the Lake View Grill. They are all very friendly and they make it a great place to spend time!
Thank you for reading!
Orchids to Papa Murphy’s in the Smith’s shopping mall. We use them a lot and although they are always short staffed, the customer service is absolutely fantastic! Best anywhere in town. They go out of their way to ensure all is right and good with every order. They seem exhausted at times, yet they never fail to go above and beyond. Very impressive!
Orchids to Nina and the staff at Romano’s for outstanding service during the Havasis birthday bash! We received delicious food and enjoyed a great atmosphere. The TapTV Trivia was so much fun, especially when Romano’s got #1!
Orchids to Jarad at Cha-Bones. He is the best waiter in town! He never misses a beat and always make our big group dinners so much fun.
Orchids to Edge Contracting for giving me a cup of “mud” to repair my cracked bird bath. My patch job isn’t anywhere nearly as nice as your work but it’s holding water! Thanks so much for helping me.
Orchids to Mike Figley of Authentic Painting and Coatings. I can’t begin to tell you how great Mike Figley is! Great pricing, fun personality, great at communication, great crew, and wants you happy before they leave! We are ecstatic with his work and we are sure you will be too!
Orchids to GraceArts Live annual “Lake Havasu Follies”. A well done and enjoyable show. Onions, to several small groups in the audience who greeted each act with very raucous behavior more suitable at a sports game. Really bad manners!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
