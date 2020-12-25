Another beautiful day in havasu...
Onions to charitable organizations in town. I have a lot of quality items and clothing. I was treated rudely by one and others don’t seem interested. Then stop advertising for donations .I was told “No pickups” until after Christmas. Then stood up twice attempting to donate. Not very charitable.
Orchids to the nameless lady who represents the Elks club as she picks up trash along the bike trails.
Orchids to ADOT for also cleaning the trash off of the roadway and bike trails. Hope all “Adopt a highway” groups follow the cleanup!
Onions to the south side business that remained open when a majority of their employees’ contracted covid. They remained open to the public. Arizona has restrictions to keep businesses closed because of the virus but business owners lack concern to prevent the virus from spreading.
Orchids to all the people who tip the people who care for you all year long: Garbageman, postman, newspaper person, hairdresser, nail technician, waiter, caregiver. You know who they are.
Onions to Perkys owners who left him tied to the dock. He almost drowned. While you had an errand to run. He was saved by Harry a kind caring individual who stayed with him, while you were at Walmart. He deserves better than you. “Just put him on the boat”. That’s what you said. Sad for Perky
Orchid to Dan Hamell at J.D’UVA Plumbing for fixing the clog in our kitchen. He was here within an hour after calling. He was courteous, efficient, & friendly. We have used this company many times always excellent service, reasonable rates.
Orchids to T.E.A.M. Pest for termite protection. They were fast and left our house looking like it was before they arrived! Three weeks later and no signs of those nasty little bugs!
Orchids to Walt Lloyd for waiving a recent delivery fee when a member of our family was ill. We really appreciated his generous caring spirit. Thanks Walt! We will pay-in-forward.
