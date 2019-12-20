Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids To all the people of Lake Havasu, Our prayer this year is for peace in your lives and for our country and for the world! Merry Christmas! God Bless America Linda Whitson
Onions to those who can't see the huge chasm between "mistake" and "bad decision." A mistake is a cop out for screwing up big time with premeditated thought. Be a real man and own up to it.
Orchids to Foundation Home Health for the after hospital visits prescribed by Dr. Coole with your caring staff. Warm thanks to Rebecca and Yvette for nurse visits. Also special thanks to Scott and Katrina for physical therapy care. The help was much needed and appreciated. Buddy
Onions to the employer who did not hire me after four interviews. A waste of time that left me disappointed; why? I guess "That's Havasu..."
Orchids to Dr. Heidi Berdin for the caring way she treats her patients, even to call them at home to do a follow up check on them.
Onions to ADOT, Interstate 40 from Kingman to Havasu is really bad. Thanks for the 'rough road' sign that made it better. State Route 95 through Havasu is extremely rough. Quit spending on unnecessary traffic circles and repair some of the problem areas.
Orchids to Jeff and Deana of Auto Stop for repairing windshield motor, replacing windshield blades and fluids at a very reasonable price. Many thanks! Let it rain! Patty
Onions to the cemetery roads full of dirt and holes in road, palm trees on gravestones and road.
Orchids to Allie at Sam's Place! Our Breakfast Club Christmas Party was much more special your helpful assistance and kindness! Even in choosing the sweater winner! Such fun. Have a wonderful holiday! See you again soon!
Onions about the new building. To have made your living in this town, and still not use a local builder? Unbelievable. Being in real estate you would think you would have a long list of local commercial builders.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.