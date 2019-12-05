Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to not having sidewalks, curbs and street lights. That is why we moved here! Dirt, rocks and boulders after rain, no big deal.
Onions to the snowbird who made an unfortunate remark about how locals should be glad we are here. Speak for yourself. I maybe a snowbird but I try to be respectful to everyone. Please don't judge on someone else's stupid remark.
Orchids to Cha-Bones for serving the veterans a free turkey Thanksgiving dinner. The dinner was delicious. We would like to thank them and let them know how much we appreciated the dinner.
Onions to the people complaining about “snowbirds.” Quit promoting Lake Havasu as a “Vacation Destination” if you don’t want us here! Remember, a majority of all of you came here from somewhere else! Wow!
Orchids to whoever turned in my cell phone at the Nautical Inn after it decided to jump off my car hood. Very appreciative.
Onions to USPS delivery drivers. Your vehicles do not only have full throttle and full brake. Learn to drive. There are kids on the streets.
Orchids to the gentleman picking up the long nails strewn about on London Bridge Road on Wednesday. Thank you. Onions to the person who thought it would be funny...do you own a tire shop?
Onions to the city's so called "clean-up" crew. Huge piles of dirt/rocks randomly placed on the side of the street in front of residences! We wait too long for the pay loaders, then the sweeper who puts rocks back on the newly homeowner swept driveway apron. Helen Keller could do it better!
Orchids to all the local businesses and people who welcome snowbirds back to this great city.
Onions to the idiots who were lighting off fireworks on Thanksgiving, scaring our pets. Wasn't the storm enough for them to deal with? So inconsiderate.
Orchids to George, for being so friendly as we waited in line to pay for our groceries. I found it refreshing for a young man to care and be interested in what an elderly person had to say about the Christmas holiday. To top it off, George paid for my purchase and then reminded me that Jesus loves me. Goodwill is blessed to have an employee like George. I sure will keep it going and pass it on.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.