Orchids to the Havasu SxS club. They are awesome. The residents at Prestige loved all their gifts and the SxS parade through our parking lot was a lot of fun for everyone. Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!
Onions to the roadwork on 700 block of Lake Havasu Avenue. The patchwork looks horrible and drives horrible. So obvious, another job not done very well!
Orchids to the Auxiliary Volunteers at the Cancer Center. The “congratulations” flowers made us smile even bigger! I will miss that place.
Onions to the mexican restaurant drive through that charges $7.50 for a breakfast burrito that was horrible. They were late opening and when we got our order it had hardly any sausage, the potatoes were the previous night's French fries that were awful. Will not return there ever. Beware and save your money.
Orchids to John Staib, Owner Hav-a-Tech Phone Repairs for your outstanding service repairing my cell phone. Thank you for the information and quick service. Job well done. Paul C.
Orchids to the staff at Arby's (on S. Swanson) for your courteous service. You are all so very patient with those of us (senior citizens) who sometimes (really often) take forever to decide what we want to order. You definitely restore our faith in today's young people.
Onions to whatever police departments were involved in the sex trafficking case. Two years of (wasted $$) assisting feds in surveillance of seven sex trafficking businesses then dismiss? Why have these incompetent people working and using these women?
Orchids to DPS Officer Brandon Wilson for the generous donations, kind words, thoughtfulness and extreme selfless acts towards the Bryan Kemp Family. This loss has been an absolute tragedy. Officer Wilson has been amazing to the family! He is a blessing! Merry Christmas Officer Wilson!
Onions to the female cashier at the hardware store on McCulloch Boulevard. Your customer service sucks. I am a business owner in this town as well. If you were one of my employees, I would fire you immediately. You are extremely rude and unprofessional. If you hate your job so much, you should quit.
