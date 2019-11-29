Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Brett and James at Whiz Kid Computer Services. They go above and beyond in repair service and sales. Try them and you won't be disappointed. I'm back up and running again. Thank you both. Albacore Drive
Onion to the parking lot next to Cornerstone on Mesquite. It’s very dangerous walking on that uneven lot. They need to pave it as the parking is terrible; there just is not enough parking for patients! The city should look into this matter.
Orchids to Dr. Edavettal. Amazing doctor who really cares! Great surgeon and very sincere. Thanks for making me feel better than ever. Chuck and Laura
Onions to the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning staff for recommending the rezoning of a residential single-family district that would allow for the construction of 'tiny' two story houses. City staff should not bend to the whims of developers at the expense of other land owning stakeholders.
Orchids to the dirt bike races on the Island. So awesome to see all the different sports and activities in our city! Our family from kids to great grandparents went to watch and it was a breath of fresh air to see all the amazing racers and people involved. Can’t wait to go again!
Onions to blaming the people of LHC for the Kmart closing. Corporate is not going to keep one store open when the whole company is going under. Sears/Kmart probably won't be around much longer. Companies come and go. It's sad, but times they are a-changin'. Hopefully something useful will go in.
Orchids to my anonymous neighbor who witnessed a truck smashing into and destroying my mailbox in a hit and run. Because you followed the offender and made a report I can hopefully recover costs of replacing it. You are my hero! Orchids to police officer for quick response and information.
Onions to the homeowner who believes all his neighbors in a five house radius want to listen to his stereo or TV at absolutely ridiculous volumes.
