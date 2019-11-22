Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Brannon at Beauty Bungalow on Jay Street. Perfect short cut every time. It took years to be happy with my thin hair.
Onions to loud cars, motorcycles, ATV’s, trucks, boom-boxes, etc. Doesn’t Havasu have any noise restrictions? Please!
Orchids to all the tall folks that give me a helping hand in the grocery store! This 5-foot-2'' gal really appreciates you!
Onions to all this ruckus about tips and right to work state. It is and always has been a way for tipped employees to get less than minimum wage.
Orchids to Discount Tire. Went in with a slow leak caused by a nail. They said if it wasn't repairable I'd need to buy a new $200+ tire. They were able to repair the tire and didn't even charge me for the repair. They could have sold me a new tire but didn't. That's real honesty! I'll be back.
Onions to the onion about smoking in the club. Give it a rest, go to the three other clubs that are nonsmoking. Every winter you come back to town and start trouble. If you did your homework you’d know plans are in the works for a smoking patio, but no, you just start back where you left off last year.
Orchids to Van Rooy Plumbing for exceptional service on Biscayne Lane! Leaking irrigation pipes and outside valves were replaced in no time by polite and informative Brayton. I recommend Van Rooy's Plumbing to anyone for fast and excellent service at a very reasonable price.
Onions to the parents who throw a party for a 16 year old girl and supply alcohol for her and her friends who are 15 and 16 years old! How dare you tempt these children... knowing some will drive home drunk, could be killed or kill someone else! You’re supposed to guide them, not tempt them!
Orchids to Dr. Buckman and Staff of Animal Hospital of Havasu for their professionalism, compassion and care with helping our Missy Girl over the Rainbow. Your kindness will never be forgotten. Missy's Mom
Onions to the very poor service. Food was soggy and tasteless. I highly disliked my chicken sandwich. Fast food restaurants are way better. Don’t waste your time or money here.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
