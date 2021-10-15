Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the flag flyers who think the are being patriotic by flying a flag, but are too cheap to replace their torn and shredded flag. If you can’t afford to replace it, don’t fly it.
Orchids and heartfelt thanks to Dr. Jesse Wells, and his famous sidekick and top notch surgical assistant Rachelle, for the exceptional care last Thursday morning. You guys were great. And that anesthetic? Wow. Ken
Orchids to the kind man on Castaway who brought our grandson in out of the sudden downpour. Welcome to Lake Havasu City. We really appreciate your thoughtfulness.
Onions to greedy home owners charging astronomical prices for rent. Takes two jobs just to live. That, plus inflation, is driving people to move. Business owners can’t find people to work which trickles down to the consumer. Disastrous. Greed, just pure greed.
Onions to those saying that vulgar flags are just free speech. Try saying or wearing such comments in a public meeting. You will be escorted out immediately. What message do these flags send to our youth. Why should we tolerate such on our streets?
Orchids and thank you to Dr. Mead and Dr. Houston Dentistry, their assistant Taren and, office services expert, Amy. The knowledgeable and friendly staff display a positive atmosphere while providing exceptional care. Their priority is helping their patients. We are very fortunate to have them.
Onions to the onion about no public airport in Havasu. The Havasu airport is a public airport. Commercial carriers have operated here before but left when they could not make money. They will return when someone proves they can.
Orchids to all of us who drive electric vehicles. We are thinking about the future of our grandkids and great grandkids. To those of you worried about the gas tax, ask Phoenix why our state highway 95 is in such poor condition. We never see that money from gas taxes.
Orchids to Tami at the Wet Clam for opening up an incredible seafood restaurant in Lake Havasu. We ordered the king crab, coconut shrimp, and onion rings and they were fantastic! We needed this in Havasu. Thank you.
Orchids to anyone flying flags of their political choice; that is freedom of speech! Flying vulgar political flags just shows your lack of civility! Onions to if you don’t like it leave! Stop the hate! You lost, get over it!
Orchids to those who practice the art of accepting and understanding - not agreeing with - other people’s beliefs, especially when they are different than yours.
Orchids to businesses that understand and respect the reality of gender fluidity.
Orchids to those who can express their opinions without being vulgar or demeaning to others who don’t share the same beliefs.
Orchids to Brian and Lori at Mercury Air Conditioning for the super prompt service. Good to know it still exists in Havasu.
Orchids to the Onion that called the school board “nuts” for making changes to the high school honor system. It appears as though the “woke” educators prefer to produce followers, not leaders. I suspect we are well on the way to “everyone gets a trophy”.
Onions to trash dumpers in our desert. We have lived here 20 years and we have watched the trash from people’s homes get thrown out in the desert. It’s disgusting. We have a dumpsite. Now, people are taking loads of dog excrement, furniture, construction debris, etc. and dumping right off the “pink road” on the north side. How about a little enforcement city? Bureau of Land Management? Come on, man.
Orchids to Pastor John Walton in appreciation for his preaching and leadership at Havasu Christian Church, from a grateful congregation.
Orchids to the woman in the green sedan who paid for my coffee. Thank you!
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
