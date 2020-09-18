Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to the person placing political handbills in my mailbox which is a felony for anyone other than a postal worker. It could be a $5,000 fine so stay out of my mailbox please!
Onions to the federal government for not keeping federal land swept to prevent wild fires.
Orchids to Terry, Kathy & Richard of HRMC’s Pulmonary/Cardiac Rehab Dept. What a amazing team of professionals. If you are referred for treatment, do it! No referral, get one from your doctor. This rehab really helps to get back on track, physically & mentally. Don’t wait. Joan, the happy patient.
Orchids to all of the patriotic volunteers who participated in the 9/11 Rededication Ceremony on Sept. 11. Never Forget!
Onions to the DMV for not enforcing the mask mandate. Twenty people and three had no masks and one was hacking away and not covering his cough. These people that think they are above the rules are the problem in our society and need to be dealt with.
Orchids to all those who honored all the working people on Labor Day. Onions to those who memorialized a guy that has never worked a day in his life!
Onions to the immature people in our community that resort to name calling (sheep). Many of us wear our masks as a sign of respect. Time for all of you to grow up!
Onions to the small minds that call me a cult because I love my country and president . I call it patriotic. Ed F.
Orchids to Board of Supervisors for not backing away from the American tradition of opening meetings with prayer. The only guideline in our constitution related to “separation” refers to government NOT establishing a government controlled religion, nothing else except the free practice of religion.
