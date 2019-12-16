Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Mack Signs, Loves Auto Body and RV, Lowe’s, KC Auto Paint, Master Graphics, Letters Lines and Designs and Arizona Decorative Concrete for their donations, help and advice towards my Eagle Scout project. I really appreciate you all! Joshua
Onions to the RV resort for not allowing us to put up banners for our church services or bingo nights. But political banners trashing or admiring future candidates are just fine. What a awful way to divide your tenants.
Orchids to Alicia at Dr. Adam’s office in Havasu Eye Center. I appreciate all your help in getting my eye drop prescription corrected. JN
Onions to the man in the pickup; you nearly ran over us as we walked three feet. from the road. I’m sure whatever you dropped was worth killing us. Hope Santa gives you a safe driving class for Christmas.
Orchids to those who challenge hatred. It divides and shows a person’s true inner soul. Embrace these sad souls.
Onions to the man speeding in the Alfa Romero 4c driving in excess of 100 mph and passing a double yellow line. Slow down or you will kill someone this is the third time this week you have done this.
Orchids to Cheryl Kerber regarding memorials. Amen, Sister! Hugs to you as we go through an-other holiday season without our boys. Diane Corder
Onions again to USPS for leaving packages in the front yard. Learn to open a gate and ring the doorbell. You invite thieves.
Orchids to Walgreens. The staff are the best. Each and every team member know how to treat the customer. I take my hat off to all of you. Ranger Terry.
Onions to the person who again let their dog do their business on our front yard. If you do it again. I will pick it up, follow you home and dump it in your yard, Pick it up!
Orchids to Big 5 Sporting Goods for their support of DKG's Sherry's Shoes which assists stu-dents in our community. Alpha Chi thanks you!
Onions to the medical office for not putting up Christmas decorations in the lobby this year. Is it political or religious? Just wrong!
Orchids to Bob’s My Shop for the excellent work on finding the electrical short on my Ford F-150. They are very honest people to work with, and they are the best in town.
