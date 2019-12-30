Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to everyone who loves Lake Havasu City, no matter where you come from, how long you are here for, or how much money you spend. All are welcome!
Onions to the complainers of smokers who smoke outdoors...What? They already can't smoke in any indoor facility now you want them to be banned from outdoor parks and parking lots. Sorry, but if you don't like it, you can move away from the smoker. Stop taking all of our rights away! Like it or not, smokers have rights too.
Orchids to Lisa and Rhonda for putting out such a nice spread for football—out of their own pockets. So much appreciated, thank you again J and S
Onions to the grocery store; fix your parking lot! So tired of trying to push the cart over the uneven lumpy bumpy parking lot. You do a good business and can afford to repair it.
Orchids to Carburetion Specialties for their professional work on my car. They replaced the carburetor and did a diagnostic test on my computer system and a complete tune-up. The vehicle runs very well and the price was fair. You can trust this shop as one of the best in Lake Havasu City. Melvin
Orchids to the motorcycle policeman who did not give us a ticket for jay walking the other night after the play. Yes, we knew we should not have done that. No, the walker one of us was using was not a valid excuse. Thanks for being a good public servant.
Orchids to our server Chris at the Blue Chair Restaurant, as well as the owner. Always smiling, friendly and professional. They both take the extra time to take good care of us and all the food is excellent!
Orchids to Joe and Louise Romero at the Alignment Doctor for donating money to go towards Christmas gifts for Arizona. Children's Association. Also a big thank you for supporting this cause, the Women of the Moose can rely on you. Donna
Orchids to Mary at Liska's Apothecary for her kind words and listening to an elderly customer where at the end of their conversation Mary asked if she could give the lady a Merry Christmas hug and the response was it would make my day. A great pharmacy where Tony and the girls do care. I will be back
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
