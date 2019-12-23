Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to A and E Construction! Tony, Annie, Travis, AJ, Dennis, Cortney and Bianca—an awesome team of people. They installed my new floor and base boards and did a flawless job. And I mean flawless. Annie did a perfect job on helping me pick the color. I highly recommend this company! Becky Abbitt
Onions to whoever stole the lighted Christmas trees from the women's bathroom at Juicy's, come on back in and I'll give you cords that go with them. Too bad you took the joy out of the decorations for all who visit Juicy's! How petty! Hope you enjoy them for Christmas!
Orchids to being back in Havasu to enjoy A Rhonda Bloody Mary at the cage. #4299.
Onions to discontinuing the yearly coyote hunt. There are way too many in our city. Safety hazard to small children not only animals. Coyote hunt should take place a couple times a year. Let’s start it back up!
Orchids to our city. The best place to be any time of year, from our great boating season, to our wonderful off-roading season, to our awesome people.
Onions to the city road department for not coming out with equipment to scoop the rock and gravel out of the roadway. The last time they did they did not follow up with a street sweeper, definite hazard for motorcyclists.
Orchids to podiatrist Dr. O'Brien and his staff. What a great bunch of people with a sense of humor and excellent work. He fixed a problem I've had since a long time ago in a galaxy far far away. It's great to be sky"walker" again. Pueblo Chili
Onions to the city. They hired an interim fire chief at $4,995 a week? What does that say for the upper management in the department? No current employee could step in for a month or so?
Orchid to Shawn, our volunteer at The Salvation Army.He totally cleaned, sorted, re-arranged our pantry shelves according to expiration dates and did a whole lot more for us. Always cheerful, polite, and ready to help out no matter what the task is. Thanks, The Salvation Army.
Onions to those who assault co-workers, and onions to the business that continues to employ them!
