Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the caring woman who helped me up after I fell in front of True Rehab. I am handicapped. She helped put me in my car in the rain! Thank you so much!
Onions to the State of Arizona and Lake Havasu. It’s shameful that local retailers are not held accountable for scanning errors. The clerks were extremely rude when errors were brought to their attention. Check your receipts before you leave.
Orchids to the Sound Bank employees who saved our phone system. Mike and Dennis listened patiently to my rambling about my phone system and dispatched Micheal Wozniak to unscramble our mess. Micheal did a magnificent job and corrected a few wiring errors in our system at the same time. Thanks to all
Onions to residents bashing snowbirds. I own a home here, pay taxes, and support the city as best we can. Granted we leave during the summer months, but how many of you do the same? You are lumping all snowbirds because of a few. I bet you are not all model citizens, just read the news.
Orchids to Dr. Hancock. Thanks so much for making our Maggie's bottom better. Been worried about that for years and you found it, Hooray...Thanks for your pleasant ways. Maggie
Onions to employees working the desk at doctor's offices who are unkind and insulting to patients. I left my doctor because I could not tolerate your attitude. I am probably not the only one.
Orchids to Corey at "the new Smiths'." (which I love.) Thanks for stopping what you were doing and walking me over to the baking aisle for that dumb, weird flour. Gayle
Onions to mobile phone provider. Your manager is a disgrace to your business. She seems to think it is OK to discuss customer business with others. Um, privacy laws.
Orchids to Kimberly and Diane at LPL Financial! They make us feel like we are their priority every time we meet or talk! Thank you! Paul and Lori
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.