Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the rain. Not only did we need the sprinkles, it slowed Large Marge down. It sure was nice not being fumed out. The air smelled clean. The peacefulness of our neighborhood was a pleasant change from the normal activity that plagues the area. I wish it always rained here.
Orchids and much love to Compassus Hospice for their care and compassion during my mom’s transition. The nurses and the certified nursing assistant who came to our house helped my mom and our family through the most difficult time.
Onions to lack of educational information. Instead of getting on Facebook and calling people stupid idiots because they were complaining that the hot air balloons were not going up, maybe a little educational information about not flying in high winds would have been better!
Orchids to manager Kristy and customer service staff member Jaime at Lowe’s! My purse was stolen out of a cart and due to the quick response and overwhelming care of your team, it was discovered who took it and just in the nick of time as they were trying to leave.
Onions to the Havasu Balloon Festival being held off of the Island. Since it has been moved to a parking lot, no one flies. Figure out a way (shuttle only) to fly from the Island again! Balloons flew then. Now they don’t because pilots don’t fly from an asphalt driveway.
Onions to not following the rules. You read the rules but then never follow them. You let someone play someone else’s cards when they left. You sell tickets after the game has started. You pay people when they don’t win the game and let “friends” bring food in.
Orchids to the Weatherman Heating and Air Conditioning Company. Technicians are prompt, professional, courteous and got the job done. Rudy.
