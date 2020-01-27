Another beautiful day

in Havasu...

Orchids to HRMC ER

& Hospital. A+ services

taking care of me during

my heart attack and

stent installation. Great

staff! Thank you-Eric

Orchids to Buses

By The Bridge,

and Aircooled

Entertainment. It was a

Great Event.

Onions to the car

wash. Tell your employees

they are wasting

money on those fancy

energy drinks they were

drinking. Their lazy and

slow performance was

very evident. Customers

pulled out of line and

left.

Orchids to Matt

Olson,with fellow riders

put on a Great BMX

show for the kids and

campers alike. Thank

you for the memorable

weekend.

Orchids to Dave's

Appliances for finally figuring

out our ice maker,

after a few trips we got

it, thanks again Rolling

Hills Dr.

Orchids to Smith's

grocery store and their

wonderful employee,

Isabelle. They went

over the top to help us

buy case lots for the

food bank. Your help

was greatly appreciated.

Thank you. The Women

of the Moose,

Orchids to Erik Perez

for knowing how to cut

curly hair. I love it!

Onions to the onion

about texting in the

grocery store shopping

lanes. We are not texting

but checking our grocery

lists. Respectfully,

I always step aside to

do this, not stand in the

middle of the aisles. Be

kind, we're all trying to

get out of there ASAP.

Orchids to Randy at

Paradise Motorsports

Upholstery. Talk about

going above and beyond

customer service! I will

always remember your

kindness. Enjoy your

lunch.

Orchids to Adam at

air control. He arrived

early and worked late.

He is the best installer

I have seen. His

workmanship was outstanding

and he never

stopped. I offered him

fast food which he

refused stating he had

lunch. Such a hard worker.

Orchids to the Parks

and Recreation youth

basketball coaches. You

took a bunch of kids

with no exposure to the

sport and turned them

into gym rats who aren't

half bad. Thank you!

Submit entries of 40

words or less in person

or e-mail to planner@

havasunews.com.

