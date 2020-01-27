Another beautiful day
in Havasu...
Orchids to HRMC ER
& Hospital. A+ services
taking care of me during
my heart attack and
stent installation. Great
staff! Thank you-Eric
Orchids to Buses
By The Bridge,
and Aircooled
Entertainment. It was a
Great Event.
Onions to the car
wash. Tell your employees
they are wasting
money on those fancy
energy drinks they were
drinking. Their lazy and
slow performance was
very evident. Customers
pulled out of line and
left.
Orchids to Matt
Olson,with fellow riders
put on a Great BMX
show for the kids and
campers alike. Thank
you for the memorable
weekend.
Orchids to Dave's
Appliances for finally figuring
out our ice maker,
after a few trips we got
it, thanks again Rolling
Hills Dr.
Orchids to Smith's
grocery store and their
wonderful employee,
Isabelle. They went
over the top to help us
buy case lots for the
food bank. Your help
was greatly appreciated.
Thank you. The Women
of the Moose,
Orchids to Erik Perez
for knowing how to cut
curly hair. I love it!
Onions to the onion
about texting in the
grocery store shopping
lanes. We are not texting
but checking our grocery
lists. Respectfully,
I always step aside to
do this, not stand in the
middle of the aisles. Be
kind, we're all trying to
get out of there ASAP.
Orchids to Randy at
Paradise Motorsports
Upholstery. Talk about
going above and beyond
customer service! I will
always remember your
kindness. Enjoy your
lunch.
Orchids to Adam at
air control. He arrived
early and worked late.
He is the best installer
I have seen. His
workmanship was outstanding
and he never
stopped. I offered him
fast food which he
refused stating he had
lunch. Such a hard worker.
Orchids to the Parks
and Recreation youth
basketball coaches. You
took a bunch of kids
with no exposure to the
sport and turned them
into gym rats who aren't
half bad. Thank you!
Submit entries of 40
words or less in person
or e-mail to planner@
