Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to my spouse who knew the words “she is done” is the phrase that was said sadly by a clique member and then turned it into something vulgar. Seems the place would have more pressing problems to handle. So like many others we just can not be part of the pooping pigeons any longer and we are loving it.
Onions to Medcare for driving 95 miles a hour on the 95 between Parker and Havasu. Shame on you.
Huge Orchids to Lisa and Rhonda for making the best bloody Marys in town and handling the bustling Sunday morning crowd like champions. We appreciate your hard work and great attitudes. The club is better with you both there and it’s a pleasure to watch you both work. Thanks for volunteering.
Onions to the onion about keeping the sidewalks and front areas in front of their properties clean of rocks for walkers. If there is a curb, whatever happens that is a city maintenance issue. If there is no curb, that maintenance would belong to the city as well. A city policeman explained to me that it was actually public property to which I do not own. I found out the hard way. I’ve stopped maintaining the street edge in front of my house.
Orchids to Elaine Bones at Glamamosity. What a wonderful morning with you recreating a much older version of myself. You delight my heart.
Mrs. Voluptuous
Onions to all the fairweather, backstabbing people in this town. Why anyone would want to live here is beyond me. Friendliest town in Arizona — I think not! What goes around comes around! Watch your politicians.
Orchids to the chiropractor in town that “treats you like a regular doctor, not just a chiropractor” and takes no insurance but Medicare because “insurances don’t pay.” I have insurance that pays in a timely manner. Perhaps you can’t get paid because you operate outside your scope of practice.
Onions to our once great private club not being run correctly. Losing birds to other clubs. Who makes the bad decisions in this cage?
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com
