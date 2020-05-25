Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the woman getting her hair done on the cover. You have the most beautiful face I have ever seen!
Onions to bad drivers. Arizona rules of the road when you are making a right turn, maintain lane closest to you! It's no wonder everyone is tired of out of state plates. Your finger gesture made us laugh! Please go home.
Onions to the restaurants that can’t earn a excellent health department rating. Satisfactory is no longer acceptable in this day and age. If you can’t pass with only doing take-out business, how can you open your dining rooms. I will stay away until you get better at taking care of your guests.
Onions to the store owner who has his employees walk his dogs on others property. Never picks up after them. Disgusting.
Orchids to Lin’s Little China. Food and take out is great. So nice you are keeping your employees and customers safe. Thank you.
Orchids to Linda's Italian Foods for keeping us supplied with the best homemade sausages, sauces, lasagna and more. We are lucky to have you here! You always go above and beyond to satisfy the customers.
Onions to the restaurant for complaining. We are sick of hearing your poor me! Get over it and move on.
Onion to the city. If you’re a local boater I’m sure you’re upset with the establishment at the highest level that decided no mooring in the channel. However the same establishment doesn’t care that whole families are camping out in your mooring spot. I have voiced my opinion and sent pictures, they don’t care.
Onions to the parent who states she has no time to assist her daughter with her home studies, yet somehow has loads of time to use social media to bash the teachers who have bent over backwards to provide many learning opportunities during a time of worldwide crisis! Shame on you!
Orchids to Chet at Done Right Auto. Professional and patient, taking care of my concerns and quick service in changing my breaks and rotors on my F-150. You guys were great.
Orchids to Mayor Cal for not allowing boat mooring at the channel and giving it back to the people! It is so refreshing to see families and especially children lining the beaches and playing in the water. Boats can continue to cruise through the channel. Please make this the normal.
Orchids to Cliff and his helper from No Limit painting. They did my exterior paint and it looks wonderful. They were polite, clean and showed up in a timely manner. Would recommend to friends and use them again.
Onions to Mayor Cal(ifornia) and the City Council for allowing the out of staters to take over our city for their recreational needs thus jeopardizing our health and welfare.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City PD. After many years of this behavior they finally charged a local man for damaging a mirror in a road rage incident. Too little too late! It made my morning to see he was finally charged for his standard behavior.
Onions to the chicken place in town that serves dried shriveled up chicken with cold sides, so sad! We won’t be back!
Onions to the young girl who passed us on the right side going into Rotary Park and then sped through the parking lot full of people. You are dangerous and going to hurt innocent people at the park enjoying themselves.
Orchids to Living Well Health Food Store. They are always very helpful and knowledgeable. I always enjoy stopping in this store.
Orchids to A.W.H.S. for their fast, efficient, affordable immunization and pet care given to our two pomeranians. Dr. L and his staff are amazing and we are so grateful and appreciative for you all.
Orchids to Maggie’s Lab Cab. New business for mobile blood draw and delivery to the lab of your choice for blood tests. Blood drawn in your home by very proficient phlebotomist. They return calls and are on time for appointment.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
