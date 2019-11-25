Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids once again to City Maytag and especially to Doug. This time it was our sick dryer. Our parts were ordered and delivered in record time. Doug is an ace at his job, and there's never a question or problem with the repairs. Great customer service! Thank you! Wayne
Onions to the person who keeps bringing significant others to the house. You have no respect to their privacy and ownership of that house. Shame on you!
Orchids to the anonymous benefactor to an infusion treatment with Dr. Frank Sweet. Your generosity is overwhelming and I will indeed "pay it forward.” Thankful in this season of gratitude!
Onions to all this tip stuff. As a long time snow bird, everyone here in Havasu should feel lucky I come to spend my money, regardless of how I tip or what I split with my wife.
Orchids to Javier Velazquez. You may know him from Jersey Mike's Subs. He was the winner out of 110 students who competed in Phoenix. The students came from many states, including Arizona. He brought home the Golden Bottle Award. We are very proud of you Javi!
Onions to the pain management doctor in town that always is rescheduling upcoming appointments then on top of that makes you wait for hours not good!
Orchids to not permitting dogs at the swap meet. We all love our dogs but some owners forget to pick up after them. Not fun stepping in their dirt when wearing sandals.
Onions to our neighbors who must have received our mail in their mailbox. You would think it would be replaced into the correct box or even brought next door. Not the case. We found the mail laying in our side yard, behind the RV gate.
Orchids to the Friends of Hospice Crafters for the amazing craft sale! Your kindness, dedication and support to Hospice of Havasu is invaluable -- Thank you! Elaine
Onions to the city planners for street-sweeping just before predicted torrential rain -- Why? Raised a large cloud of dust as well.
