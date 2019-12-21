Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Basha's Christmas Stollen! It is the best in the west. Going to order two more. Already have two in freezer and the next two for gifts. Hurry everyone, and try it - you will like, no, love it! Merry Christmas, Basha’s bakery workers!
Onions to the onion giver about hiring local contractors. They want their building done in a timely manner. Local contractors cannot man a job to accomplish this. Watch a job here, two guys on a job every other day.
Orchids to Abby and Santone for sending me to the right place to get my car fixed. They are very understanding and will help you in any way they can. Thank you so much for being there when I really needed you. You are my to go shop for anything I need for my car. Again Thank you so very much.
Onions to the only place in town that doesn’t show respect and offer a veteran discount with my two different government issued ID cards. They only accept “their” chosen card. I guess you can’t afford the 10%. Shameful and disgusting!
Orchids to all the nice women and Pastor Tim at Inspire My Church. Thank you all so very much for helping my daughter and me when she had her open heart surgery. You are all wonderful people to say the least, my heart goes out to all of you for what you did for us. God bless you
Onions to retirees who go out sick and knowingly spread the flu because they don't want to miss out on holiday parties. It's rude and selfish. Stay home!
Orchids to Ricky and his mechanics at Bradley Chevrolet thank you so much for finding out what was wrong with my car and fixing it you are all so great
Onions to the onion about Ranger Terry. If an old man wants to be a Ranger, Elvis or Santa, let him be. We have a lady dressing like an angel. At least they're all positive. This town used to be a lot nicer than it is now. Why do you care?
Orchids to knowing that if you have to hurt other people in order to feel powerful, you are an extremely week individual.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.