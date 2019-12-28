Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to this idea! All cable company customers log the hours of outages with no TV, internet and phone service. Send your refund demand for service paid for and not received. Three outages for hours just this week.
Onions to the city for allowing tall buildings to be built around the outer edge of the property around the lake. The reason we came here was to be able to look at the lake, and another onion to the Realtor for blocking it, with all the taller buildings around that are for sale, they should have bought one.
Orchids to the people who generously picked up the tab at the Black Bear restaurant following Veterans Day parade for two vets and their spouses. The waiter, when asked who did this, his reply was, “a gentlemen sitting in the back of you; he has left.” Although we were not able to thank you personally, we want to thank you for your generosity. It was not expected but really appreciated.
Orchids to Tim and his guys at Tire and Auto for over 30 years of great service and prices.
Orchids to those that treat others kindly. They look at the good in all around them, without bias. Onions to those that judge others. Their negative ways and hateful words are based on their own inner pain. To those I say, get over it, grow up and mind your own damn business. Ranger Terry.
Orchids to Gwen at HRMC! We are thinking of you and wishing you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from Kerry and his Mom!
Orchids to LHFD, EMT first responders and the ER staff at HRMC for potentially saving my life Friday. I had a severe anaphylactic reaction to the contrast dye used for a CT scan. They were fast and compassionate. Bless you. Pete Howell
Orchids to the secret Santa that paid for multiple dinners at El Paraiso on Dec. 20. So generous, can’t thank you enough. I promise to pay it forward. Merry Christmas!
Orchids to the two 20-somethings in beanies, who were picking up fallen Christmas decorations on Main Street. Bravo!
Orchids to everyone in Lake Havasu City for a wonderful year. Let's leave 2019 better than we got it this holiday season.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
