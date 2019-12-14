Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. Hade and third floor nurses who cared for me during my stay. I could not have asked for better care. Dr. Hade, you are the very best doctor and man with such knowledge, kindness and compassion who really listens and cares and gets you well! Can never thank you enough. God bless you.
Onions to pet owners who don't pickup after their pets. Kids were playing during the boat parade rolling down the hill into piles of "poop." Ban pets in public places.
Orchids to GraceArts Live Theater. Had the pleasure of seeing "Elf,” the musical on December 7. It was an amazing performance! I didn't realize LHC had so much talent! Renate
Onions to the pharmacy. I was four pills short on a very important prescription that is taken over days with each day a certain number of pills. Thank goodness I count all pills as it has happened on other monthly prescriptions. People be aware! Insurance company being notified.
Orchids to the Christmas Carolers (young and old) from the Palo Verde Church of Christ that came and sang to us! We welcome you and come again next year!
Orchids to the new coffee shop, Hideout, on Mesquite! Their fudge selection is fabulous!
Orchids to the Boathouse Grill. The atmosphere was great, the service was great, and the food was delicious, and there was plenty of it.
Orchids to all the sweet ladies at Starbucks in Basha's. Always friendly and courteous.
Orchids to all the staff at Carol Marshall's Salons. Everyone is friendly, professional, and polite, and very good at what they do.
Orchids to Rob and La Vita Dolce for the wonderful food provide the Marine Corps League at the Christmas tree lot today. Above and beyond.
Orchids to the man in the white dually truck that stopped and helped us fix our flat tire on our RZR on Cherry Tree Blvd. in the development. So helpful. We appreciated your help on Tuesday late afternoon. There are nice people in Havasu!
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
