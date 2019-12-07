Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to our neighbor for dropping off our misdirected mail. Thanks!
Onions to the Equifax settlement. Settlements have been reduced to 20 cents. It will cost more money to send out a 20 cents check then its worth.
Orchids to Hilltop Church, Pastor David who has a gift for teaching and a great sense of humor, also wonderful music. Thank you. PTL.
Onions to the locals complaining about winter visitors. We are the only thing that keeps this town out of bankruptcy. You're lucky we come or every business would have to close their doors.
Orchids to nurse Brenda at HRMC for her sassy sense of humor. Never found that "nice" nurse, but had a great experience despite the colonoscopy.
Onions to the people who dislike us snowbirds. A large percent of businesses would go under without the snowbirds. I think it would be best that you go back to where you came from because we are not leaving.
Orchids to runners, walkers, sponsors, and volunteers who made the 31st Annual Havasu Turkey Trot a success. Also orchids to River City Ambulance who stood by and Parks and Recreation who made it all possible.
Onions to the imposter man who walks around with a red tipped cane to make people think he is blind.
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City Republican Women’s group that meets for lunch the first Tues-day of the month. Such a good group of women. These ladies work so very hard and do so much for our community, thank you for your hard work and dedication.
Onions to the dirt bag who stole the coffee off the top of my trash can. It was for the Republic driver, who, by the way, is an exceptional fellow.
Orchids to Anthony Carelli for being the best coach ever, Grateful for all you do for soccer and baseball. This town needs more people like you.
Onions to yet another onion about the Swanson road project. It was not done by the city. Our leaders may have the same objections but had no say in the design or completion of the project!
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
What is it with the limited number of ignorant snowbirds who actually believe our city would not be here if it were not for them? It's odd how we get along just fine without their presence for six months out of the year. Overall I love all of our visitors be they snowbirds, boaters or spring breakers.
