Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Roadrunner Automotive. Great service, great price, great place and a great big thank you.
Orchids to Loua at Jack in the Box! She’s always so friendly! Great service! She is so awesome! I look forward to seeing her when I go through the drive through! Keep smiling girl!
Onions to local residents now crying because Kmart is closing. Where were you all these years when you could have been supporting them? Maybe shopping out of town?
Orchids to the orchids regarding Dr. Moran, Great doctor, great bedside manners. Just started going to him few months ago, so fortunate to have found him. I can’t say enough good stuff about him, his office staff is also incredible. They actually return my calls! Plus, you get to see the real doctor!
Onions to the vet. Referred a full-time RVer to our vet who needed to put down their 14 year old dog. He wanted to charge $200 for an emergency. Will never refer to this office again. What a disappointment this is for us. This was our second referral. Never again.
Orchids to Tommy at the Verizon store in the Food City shopping center. You are so helpful and gave us lots of information. Keep up the good work. Thanks a bunch.
Onions to the new neighbors who allowed their landscaper to blow their yard waste into the street and leave it there. Disrespectful to our neighborhood.
Orchids to Smith's. First time using Clicklist. I purchased 115 items and everything was perfect, and I saved $82!
Onions to UPS. Here's an idea. Park in the driveway of the house you are delivering to.
Orchids to the Tire Man on Industrial. Excellent service, all around great place! Best price in town. Trailer tire lady.
Orchids to Rob, at Mill's Brothers for the return and replacement of our kitchen counter chair....T-J
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.