Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to extended “stealth” camping in the park. Your big numbers and green vest don’t fool anyone. Lots of BLM land available. Move along please.
Onions to whomever is in charge of the city’s covid relief money. They need to step up and pay for those free holiday vacation meals at the school that the feds no longer will pay for. We don’t need new parks and housing developments.
Orchids to Lake Havasu City. Once again, you have shown your generosity by filling the boxes of the recently completed Toys for Tots campaign. Our local Marine Corps League and Kiwanis have been able to make sure that hundreds of kids will have a Merry Christmas this year. Again, thanks.
Orchids and thank you to the person who stopped and called for help when they found my husband in a car crash last Friday. He has a long road ahead but he’s here. Thank you.
Orchids to the seemingly unending collection of charitable persons and groups. You bring much class to the city with your generosity and sacrifices.
Onions to doctors offices with such long wait times! I had to wait three hours to be seen at a cardiac facility.
Onions to me. Someone paid for my tea at The Human Bean on Tuesday and I was in such a hurry, I forgot to stop and say thank you. Shame on me! Thank you who ever you were.
Onions to the local organization that took 250 off road vehicles on a poker run and then made no effort to fix the trails you ruined. All other permitted events make an effort at least put the desert back the way they found it.
Onions to the homeless folks who are breaking into people’s homes and squatting there. In one area of Lake Havasu City, a drug dealer is clearly casing homes for non-occupancy. Do something Lake Havasu officials!
Onions to all the people who store their RVs and boats on the city street in front of their houses. Where is the enforcing? We should not have to make that call.
Onions to the city for not repairing and maintaining our roads properly. As you drive around this town, you’ll notice pot holes and some rough grating. I don’t want to name street names, but where is our tax money going?
Orchids to Sheria at Smith’s. Thank you for your professionalism at the self-checkout. You are always ahead of the customer, rapidly responding to their every need. Smith’s and its customers are very lucky to have have you!
Orchids to carolers from Mt. Olive Lutheran Church who came with their pastor to my front door “all on a winter’s evening” blending their voices with good cheer. So uplifting! Thank you all.
Orchids to the quail who bring their entire family out each morning to run through my backyard.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email planner@havasunews.com
