Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to my dear friend Rick, at the Casa de Aqua Azul condos. His huggie fit the bill. You are and always will be my friend. "Ranger Terry".
Onions to people driving 15-plus miles above posted speed limit, especially in rain.
Orchids to the Desert Hills Fire Fighters. I went the other day to get five sand bags and the very hansom young men directed me to bring my Jeep around back and proceeded to fill them for me and loaded them in the back. Merry Christmas Firefighters Julie
Onions to beer can littering and trash on the street in general.
Orchids to Mike with Vegas Airporter AKA Aloha Shuttle for bringing my purse back to me after I left it in the shuttle. Above and beyond the call!
Onions to dog owners who cannot pick up after their dogs. You ruin the environment for everyone else!
Orchids to Bob and Elite Mobile Tires for his excellent and prompt tire replacement on my 911. Very fair price, at-home service. Most appreciated!
Onions to the VA. It has changed from so-so to no so good. I was there on Dec. 23 and I was not happy. It's not the PA, labs or the doctor – it’s the staff around it all. They are not a patient care support group - Who hired them? The EMTs were called in that day
Orchids to Dr. Michael Wright for his excellent work on my wife’s spinal surgery. She is better, and we are fortunate to have him as a member of our medical community.
Orchids to the person who paid for all the dinners of the customers of El Paraiso on 12-20-2019 before he left. I would like to wish him a Merry Christmas and to say this proves there are still wonderful people in the world today. We appreciate you very much.
Orchids to Cameron and his awesome band “the Borrowers” for playing under the bridge Saturday night. You guys are awesome as usual!
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.