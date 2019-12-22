Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Robi at Superior Court for showing how much you care about people and their cases by going above and beyond to help. You put my mind at ease. You are the best!
Onions to the City Water Billing Dept. If the total income in your household is $1,400/mo. or less, go to them and ask for an application for a "penalty exemption" to get those monthly late fees and disconnect threats off your water bill. When they notified us of reading the meter every 4 weeks, they didn't mention it meant 13 bills per year instead of 12.
Orchids to Alice for playing the piano for Community Choir. You did a fantastic job! Thank you!
Onions to our teachers. I asked my two granddaughters, a senior and a sophmore at Lake Havasu High School, what they have been learning about the impeachment of the president. They stated that nothing was ever discussed about the impeachment.
Orchids to Kim Lehmann and the Symphonic Winds Community Band. What a lovely afternoon of Holiday music. It is always a pleasure to attend these community performances. And so great to see such a mix of ages. Can’t wait til the next one!
Onions to the city allowing multi-story buildings to be built anywhere. They block lake and mountain views, especially the lake side of 95. Swanson is ruined. We're here for scenic beauty, not ugly buildings. A realtor should know that.
Orchids to Dr. Handcock, veterinarian, for getting my dog Nikki back to feeling better. You were so professional and gentle with her I appreciated it. Reiswig
Orchids to Big O Tires. Went in for a nail in my tire. They got on it in a timely manner, fixed it and rotated tires at no cost. Didn’t even buy my tires there. I will be bringing more business to them. Thanks.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
