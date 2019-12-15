Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Delux Dry Cleaners for fixing my jacket. It looked to be ruined after picking it up from another cleaner. That place returned my white $300 jacket with black stains all over it. Delux saved the day and got all the stains out and in record time!
Onions to the lady at bingo. You are very immature. You were in the wrong. No one not even the caller heard you yell bingo. Even your friends you sit with. You were trying to prove a point by yelling bingo the number before. Grow up!
Orchids to my neighbor with your great kids on Shoshone Drive. Love your Grinch, but you need to put the spotlight on the Grinch. No can see! you had last year was good, was so good!
Onions to the folks I've heard say “Some of My Best Friends Are Snowbirds.” Where have we heard that before? How about “I Have Met Many Very Nice Snowbirds And Would Welcome Any Of Them Into My Home.” Think about it.
Orchids to Dr. Moran. Wow, what a doctor. He is very though and takes his time to be with you and listen to your concerns, and really cares about your health. Thank you, Miss America LOL
Onions to the business that has employees bring food, drinks, and gifts to a Christmas party. This is a time to say thank you and reward your hard working employees that make you money all year. Not cost them more money.
Orchids once again to GraceArts Live, Grace Ann, performers, and dedicated support staff. "Aida" was an unbelievable production. It just gets better and better. Lake Havasu City is lucky to have you. Wonderful entertainment for such a nominal price. Every show should be SRO!
Orchids to the person about leaving there dogs unleashed outside of grocery stores. We have the same laws for presidents and legislative officials.
Orchids to whoever cleaned up the rain rocks on Venturer Lane, it was a complete mess. Thank you very much!
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
