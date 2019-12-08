Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to our snowbirds (I’ve been a full-time resident for many years). Without you some of our people in service, food and retail businesses wouldn’t have jobs. We need you and are happy for your presence here! No, I don’t have any connection to the Chamber of Commerce.
Onions to the snowbird bashers. You should be ashamed of yourselves and I’m embarrassed for you. Saying things like they are cheap, they talk and dress funny. I have met many of very nice snowbirds and would welcome any of them into my home. Maybe you should move. I’ve been a local for 22 years and have never met a snowbird that you describe. JK
Orchids to Havasu Regional for great care during my stay. I want to personally recognize the fol-lowing: Cathie Flynn, Patti Kinley, Trisha Wadsworth, Ashley Snook, Jen Molyneux, and Lisa Strait. Also to Lakesides Holly Cisneros and personal friend Blondie Miley.
Onions to people who leave their unleashed dogs sitting outside of grocery stores as part of their “training.” We have leash laws for a reason, and they apply to you. Also, onions to the couple at Site Six, who didn’t clean up after their leashed fluffy dog took a dump.
Orchids to the high school choir who sang at half time at the home basketball game ! Beautiful singing! Thank you for the enjoyable entertainment.
Onions to the man who pulled into my driveway looking for Chad, who then offered to trim my palm trees for $15, then didn’t return after saying he needed to get a ladder. I suspect he didn’t see me at first in my garage and was actually there to help himself to something in my garage. Be careful LHC!
Orchids to the Lake Havasu City Planning and Zoning Commission for rejecting the developers rezoning request to build ‘tiny’ two story houses in a residential single-family district.
Onions to the grouchy locals who disrespect our snow bird visitors. The boost you give our economy does make a difference and the diversity you bring to our community helps make it the wonderful destination that it is. Please don’t judge the full timers by a few disgruntled curmudgeons.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
