Onions to any physician who allows nurse practitioners to run their office when they’re not in the office. I’ve been to this office many times and the doctor is not there. Time to get a new doctor if there are any available.
Onions to those who throw trash, yard waste and tree trimmings on their utility easement. This area is meant to be clear of debris so that the workers can access power lines if there is a problem. If they can’t, they will not be able to correct the problem. This also creates a fire hazard with all of the debris build up and the fire department might not be able to get to the easement to put the fire out.
Onions to not being able to schedule my mammogram this year because the wise winter visitors schedule a year ahead. Why didn’t I think of that? Maybe I didn’t know that out-of-towners wait until they come back to Lake Havasu City to get their medical checkups with all of their doctor visits.
Orchids to the young lady in Lowe’s paint department who perfectly matched the “Hidden “Meadow green paint color I brought in to Lowe’s. No one can tell any difference between the original and the paint on the replacement cabinets. Thank you!
Onions to the growing number of juvenile delinquent, gang-wanna-bes terrorizing the citizens of Lake Havasu City with no consequences for their actions. Wake up. You have a problem here.
Orchids to Don’s Auto Body. Thanks to Tyler for the great service to rectify an accident I had. Your team did a fantastic job on the car I backed into. We appreciate your cooperation by getting our young lady a rental. You are our place to go!
Orchids to Nicholas at Discount Tire who is friendly and professional. We appreciate the free tire pressure check!
Orchids to Brie and Cher at BDP Eye Center. I was in there Tuesday and was so disheartened to see how they were talked to and treated by patients regarding the kiosks. They remained professional and kind the entire time, even while taking heat over something they can’t control.
Orchids to all of the Balloon Festival 5K/10K walkers and runners. We had a fantastic, over the top turnout with over 330 runners. The last few years we have had around 175 participants. Because of this, we ran out of T-shirts and proper medals and want to apologize for the disappointment.
Orchids to the Elks for a wonderful volunteer dinner. The dinner was delicious and the room was full of volunteers enjoying the food and music. Thanks to the cooks, servers and Slade who made this happen. What a great Lodge!
Onions to doors that require a 20 ton pulley system to open, especially in a wind! WD-40 please!
