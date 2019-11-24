Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. Moran our new primary doctor in town. He is terrific. Gets us in and makes our day brighter. Handles whatever situation explains what is happening so you know you’re in good hands. Welcome to our city.
Onions to the large group of motorcyclists. They seem to be above the law. They block traffic so 40 to 50 motorcyclists can pass by without stopping for stop signs or stoplights. Then they went to the left of my car when I was going to turn left. They are an accident waiting to happen.
Orchids to Cheryl at A1 Vending for donating a book-giving vending Machine to the students of Starline Elementary School. Our community is awesome and Starline PTA thanks you from the bottom of our purple and white hearts. xoxo
Onions to the pharmacy. One to two weeks to fill or refill prescriptions because you are busy. Texts sent that are incorrect. The phone time wait, if you can get anyone to answer, is 45 minutes to 1 1/2 hours. Thirty to 45 minute wait in the drive through, if it is working. Rude unprofessional employees. No excuses.
Orchids to the gentleman in CVS pharmacy. Love your Trump hat and even better you wore it in public. Got one and afraid to wear it, so big kudos to you. Sad state of affairs when we have to be afraid to show our patriotism without being ridiculed.
Onions to the store for their Friday-only sale. No and no what time you go, items are not there. Scam?
Orchids to Desert Hills Fire Department. The Spaghetti dinner was great. The volunteers were also great. I am just learning to use my cane after back surgery and a volunteer came up to help me with my tray through the line and made sure I got to a seat. Thanks
Onions to taking your dog to the swap meet. It can be harmful to your dog. Your dog can get stepped on.
Orchids to Lake Havasu Regional Hospital EMS nurse techs for all the good care of me. Also to all the Elketts for their help. Donna
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
