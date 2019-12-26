Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Jason for the beautiful poinsettia plant. It becomes more beautiful every day. You're very thoughtful. My neighbor thanks you for hers too. Merry Christmas and the best of New Years to you and your family. Carol
Onions to those who smoke cigarettes in Rotary Park. Go somewhere else if you need to smoke, world doesn’t revolve around you.
Orchids to those donating to charities this season. Before you donate, the best way to check your charity is to go to Guidestar, Charity Navigator, Charity Watchdog, and the EFCA.
Onions to the water that flows almost daily between Acoma and Fremont. Remember, water is a large commodity. Concerned Citizen
Orchids to Craig Plumbing's Frank Mason, for solving our in-wall shower problem. He showed great care in cutting into our bedroom drywall to install a new valve. The drywall was replaced in a manor the will require a minor repair of patching and painting. Bob and Arleen
Onions to the fast food place. It’s not cool to sit in the drive through while the employee hangs out the drive through window having a full blown 15 minute conversation with her girlfriend who is in the car ahead. We left without being served. Bummer
Orchids to the two different gentlemen that helped me with the big bags of rocks at Home Depot. They were fellow customers. One helped get the rocks from the shelves. and the other one helped me and the sweet sales lady as we struggled to get the rocks in my car. Thanks so much.
Onions to both the city and country road departments. Our streets and State Route 95 need repairs/repaying, stop the Band-Aid repairs, Kiowa and 95 is terrible, Mulberry 95 is terrible, Lake Havasu Avenue up Jamaica is terrible.
Orchids to Dr. Van, nurses Cassandra and Lucy for their wonderful care when my husband, Ian, was in ICU #16. They were excellent examples for their professions.
Onions to the VA in Havasu. They have hired uncaring and rude personnel, that make you feel like an intrusion into their life instead of a patient seeking medical care. They should not be working in the medical field, dealing with veterans in need.
