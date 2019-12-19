Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids Rick Clark's Automotive! Found the problem on my 2007 Chrysler Pacifica in no time flat. Thanks also to Linda for her excellent "pick me up" service.
Onions to trying to be polite. We have never ever seen a person so hellbent on the destruction of others, just to be mean with no reason what so ever. Thanks to the insider who is offering help, your bravery is appreciated. No one ever should be singled out, perseverance and love will prevail.
Orchids to Dr. Rhett Burgener and Dr. Todd Jackson for my successful cataract surgery and aftercare. Yes, I am the "Nervous Nellie" who couldn't make up her mind and finally went with it and couldn't be more pleased. Only drawback is recognizing my home needs a "cleaning redo".
Onions to the coffee shop. If you are pretending to be another then act like it. Rude staff giggling like 7th graders and terrible product. Yucky taste. Gross and get a clue, won’t be back.
Orchids to great hair stylist/colorist Kelly Beck at Hair Productions. She will soon be full time in LHC.
Onions to the man with gray hair and a brown tweed jacket coughing in Walmart on Sunday and not covering his mouth. Thanks to him, I got the same bug; as did 13 other people. You shouldn't have been out shopping to begin with. That's what's wrong with this country!
Orchids to the HRMC. My wife went to the ER at HRMC for serious symptoms. Dr. Daniel Schroeder gave us prompt, professional and compassionate care. His kind and reassuring words meant the world to us. RN Michael had a great sense of humor and made us laugh while he carried out his duties.
Onions to coyote haters. It is getting cold out, and they are going to be working harder to survive. Let the elements deal with them, and keep your little dogs inside!
Orchids to all of Lake Havasu citizens, both full time and winter visitors. Merry Christmas, and may you all have a healthy and joyous new year! Spread the love.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
