Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the City for the Christmas Decorations on McCulloch. So festive and bright.
Onions to the place with such a filthy excuse as food. Ice-cold, inedible slop with one or two items always missing. What a joke. Certainly doesn’t help by being hungry the whole time your there. Not everyone has someone able to bring them outside food. No excuse for serving crap.
Orchids to Joshua Stellerine for his Eagle Scout Project. Thank you for protecting the dignity of "OUR" flag. Patty Morgan
Orchids to Lowe's for the veterans parking spaces. Some of us vets are getting old and it's hard getting around. Much appreciated. An Army vet.
Orchids to Asia R.N. on the third floor at our hospital. Knowledgeable, friendly and compassionate. If it wasn't for her speaking up on my behalf a couple times and getting me help, I would have been there much longer than the two weeks I was. Thank you again for caring and it was wonderful to see you again!
Onions and a huge never again to our California-side-of-the-river friend who recommended the so called restaurant over there what a waste of gas
Orchids to Agave Physical Therapy. Owner Brett Quall and everyone who works there. A lot of knowledge and genuine caring. What a gem in our small city. Thank you! Janice H.
Onions to the city. It's been eight days my road is still covered in rocks and dirt.
Orchids to Kendi Schembri for notifying and helping us with our insurance. She's been great since helping us transition into Medicare! Recommend her!
Onions to not using local builders/contractors, laborers for constructing new businesses in Lake Havasu; you’d rather use out of state companies. You should support our workforce in these areas.
Orchids to the onions about the "idiot lighting fireworks on Thanksgiving. They are often heard on the north-side of town, and it scares my doxies to death! Luckily, I have "thunder shirts" for them and hugs.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
