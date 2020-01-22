Another beautiful

day in Havasu...

Orchids to Hav-ATech

Computers for

replacing the battery

and screen on my

iPad. My iPad looks

and functions like

new. All employees

kept me informed of

the progress and it

was a pleasure dealing

with you. Many

thanks.

Orchids to the Big

O Tire team. Located

a difficult to find

electrical problem

with my GMC. Found

it and fixed it, great

service and honest

pricing!

Onions to the

Buses by the Bridge.

No Sunday admission

unless a wristband

was previously purchased.

If buses want

to leave on Sunday

then the venue should

not be advertised

as such. Sad to be

turned away with out

of town company.

Orchids to Synergy

Skin & Laser Center.

The best facial I have

ever experienced.

Farah & her staff are

very competent.

Orchids to Done

Right Auto RV & AC,

Chet, Adam and John

for diligently keeping

our old motorhome

roadworthy. You

three rock. Thank

you for allowing us to

borrow our coach for

a couple of weeks. If

history continues to

repeat itself, we'll see

you again real soon.

Buzz and Judy.

Onions to the service

provider who

turned the corner.

Must have gone the

wrong way no usable

service for weeks.

Onions to the

“wingnuts” that live

on Lantern. I don’t

know what drugs you

are taking but you

are either taking too

much or not enough.

You guys are strange!

Onions to city for

not fixing our roads.

All the man hole covers

are at least two

inches deep. Why

is that? It makes no

sense and I can't

even tell you all the

others as there are to

many to count. The

ones down by the old

movie theaters are

enough to break your

car, and I do mean

break.

Submit entries of 40

words or less in person

or e-mail to planner@

havasunews.com.

