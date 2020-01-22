Another beautiful
day in Havasu...
Orchids to Hav-ATech
Computers for
replacing the battery
and screen on my
iPad. My iPad looks
and functions like
new. All employees
kept me informed of
the progress and it
was a pleasure dealing
with you. Many
thanks.
Orchids to the Big
O Tire team. Located
a difficult to find
electrical problem
with my GMC. Found
it and fixed it, great
service and honest
pricing!
Onions to the
Buses by the Bridge.
No Sunday admission
unless a wristband
was previously purchased.
If buses want
to leave on Sunday
then the venue should
not be advertised
as such. Sad to be
turned away with out
of town company.
Orchids to Synergy
Skin & Laser Center.
The best facial I have
ever experienced.
Farah & her staff are
very competent.
Orchids to Done
Right Auto RV & AC,
Chet, Adam and John
for diligently keeping
our old motorhome
roadworthy. You
three rock. Thank
you for allowing us to
borrow our coach for
a couple of weeks. If
history continues to
repeat itself, we'll see
you again real soon.
Buzz and Judy.
Onions to the service
provider who
turned the corner.
Must have gone the
wrong way no usable
service for weeks.
Onions to the
“wingnuts” that live
on Lantern. I don’t
know what drugs you
are taking but you
are either taking too
much or not enough.
You guys are strange!
Onions to city for
not fixing our roads.
All the man hole covers
are at least two
inches deep. Why
is that? It makes no
sense and I can't
even tell you all the
others as there are to
many to count. The
ones down by the old
movie theaters are
enough to break your
car, and I do mean
break.
Submit entries of 40
words or less in person
or e-mail to planner@
