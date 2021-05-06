Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchid to Sharon Harvey from ASU getting the tutoring program in place. Awesome; children are our future!
Onions to the onion about the landlord that sold the McCulloch Boulevard building. You should know the whole story before you give an onion.
Orchids to lifeguard Pat at the Aquatic Center. You pay the best attention to everyone in the pool. No one will drown on your watch.
Onions to drag queens coming to our city in 2022! What’s our city coming to?
Orchids to Steve at Quality Fence for working with us on a custom wrought iron design to follow a curved wall. He even had his powder coater spray out color samples until we found one we liked.
Onions to the nursery wars. Finally they some decent prices on plants and it got messed up.
Orchids to Johnny’s Estate Auction Service. Johnny and wife Violet are very pleasant and professional. My treasures were sold through their auction house with marvelous results. Thank you, see you in September.
Onions to the event. If not for the car enthusiasts, bands, and good eats the event was a bust. No organization, no goodie bag, canceled events, no support or communication to registered car participants. Just a much disorganized event. As a participant, I’m not going the last day.
Orchids to HRMC lab tech Michelle N. She did an outstanding job drawing my blood. I am an extremely hard stick, have a history of fainting and was very scared. She got me in one painless stick which has never happened to me before! I was so happy I cried happy tears. Thank you!
Orchids to those who support our police officers and abide by all the laws, especially the rules of the road.
Onions to the ladies who spread disinformation and baseless theories.
Orchids to Andranique at Huffman Chiropractic is the best masseuse in Havasu and Dr. Davis is the best chiropractor I’ve been to in my long life.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.