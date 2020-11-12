Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Air Control A/C. They installed a new unit on my home at a reasonable price, $60 a month financing 0% interest and two rebates. Plus, how many companies these days send you a thank you note for your purchase. Many thanks guys! Jerry.
Orchids to the incredible person who turned in my black backpack purse on London Bridge Road. There aren’t too many people who have your high standards and I’d like to thank you very much! You don’t know how much it meant to me. You’re exceptional, for sure!
Onions to the trail that runs 100 feet off Reef Road in Crystal Beach. Should have used Old Castle Rock trail out in the desert not 100 feet from homes. Boy Saturday sure was fun. Not!
Onions to those who put personality before principle when your serving the general public no matter where you work or what type of job you have treat everyone the same. It’s called being professional; everyone has a story and everyone has feelings. Never single someone out when serving the public.
Orchids to Ernie at Shaver’s Garage Doors. He did a very professional job at a reasonable price. And get this: he even showed up a bit early to do the job.
Orchids to Mary at Albertsons, you have the patience of a saint. Thank you so much for helping me with my purchase and showing me how to sync my phone. Every penny counts right now and you helped me save a lot. I love Albertsons-my favorite store, my only store.
Orchids to La Carcacha Taco Truck! Thank you for the birthday treat of your delicious tacos and hospitality and to my dear friends for making it so special! We will be back! Well worth the wait!
Onions to the side by side that broke a one inch cable and raced around Castle Rock in Crystal Beach. I guess they did not know this is federal wildlife property.
Orchids to the city road sweep crew that swept the bike trails. But onions to the amount of “trash” that is left behind on all sides of the bike trails from the south end to mid-city. State Route 95 is also in need of sweeping. Keep out city clean, pick up your trash.
Orchids to the cold weather. I can’t wait to have the first s’mores of the year.
