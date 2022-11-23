Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Onions to picking on a disabled senior citizen. Our younger generation has lost the respect that our older generation was taught. Let’s bring back cherishing our elders.
Orchids to the best neighbor in town! Craig is awesome because he can always be counted on to help his neighbors keep their homes safe and our street looking great. Thanks for all you do!
Onions to the couple at our club who embarrass themselves over and over. Their behavior includes over-indulging in vodka and the wife hugging all around her, no matter who they are, is a joke.
Onions to the Canadian who bought a home here, lives the Lake Havasu City lifestyle then sits on his stool telling stories about how dumb Americans are. The last time I checked, you moved here for our wonderful city. Stop it! Move back to Jerknadia.
Onions to the once best foreign-themed food restaurant in town. Walking in, we almost turned around because of the filth on the floor. The food has gone from yum to ho hum but the worst part was when a young man going in and out of the kitchen reached his hand down the back of his sweat pants and scratched himself!
Onions to the teachers who think it is OK to embarrass a child in front of the whole class about their weight or anything else. It’s poor teaching! All you accomplish is making them hate school.
Orchids to Dr. H. McDonald for a very informative review of lab results and to Jane for contacting me for my appointment using a cell number that is connected to my hearing aids. I would have missed the call because I was outside working on project for a friend.
Orchids to Chic Again for coming through for us again with great styles.
