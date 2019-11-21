Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the many organizations who sat up and manned tables at the military veterans “stand-down” at the Aquatic Center. A great turn out.
Onions to the construction company for your workers blasting their radio from the roof of your job. It’s so loud you can hear it a block away. Have some consideration for those of us who live here.
Orchids to all the locals who work so hard for our town and all visitors. You make it an inviting place to spend these cold winter months.
Onions to the band for bringing politics into their show at a bar. Were you never taught about not speaking of politics and religion in a bar? What’s next? A sermon on your religious beliefs? Your music speaks for itself without politics. Very unprofessional and not at all entertaining.
Orchids to the Smith’s grocery store. So many items, so nice to see the best store in town step up and spend the bucks in Havasu, while others shut their doors or never upgrade.
Onions to those who subscribe to the-right-to-work-for-less and then complain about their wages and tips.
Orchids to all employers who give felons a chance to work. They have paid their debt to society and are willing to earn their own way. A lot of them have had their records set aside for having years of doing good. Thank you for giving them a chance to start over. Please don’t be the judge.
Onions to the clinic that has a coupon for peels and won’t return my call to set up an appointment for the last five days.
Orchids to Tacenny on Main Street for having the best authentic Mexican food in town and catering my mom’s birthday. The tamales are to die for! Thank you!
Onions to the motorcycle races on the island. How about moving them out of town? We are going to get desert fever while sitting on our patio or boating anywhere south of the races. It's our right to want to breathe.
Orchids to Dr. Thomas Ly at Havasu Regional. An amazing doctor and an amazing heart! Havasu is lucky to have you! Thanks for taking care of my mom.
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.