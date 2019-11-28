Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to McDonald’s on Swanson. You gave me a chance to work and it was a pleasure to work for the company for the 2 1/2 years I did. Orchids to all that I worked with and orchids to the cus-tomers I served. I will miss each and every one of you.
Onions to the person complaining about the motorcycle races on the Island. They were racing their before there were homes. If you can't breathe, maybe you should move out of town during the races.
Orchids to LHC post office. They are amazing. Thank you for going the extra step in helping me find a box to fit my item to ship. You ladies were awesome and so patient in helping! Thank you and blessings!
Onion to the cars parked in front of Smoketree School on the street. They block the view of the sidewalk. A child could run out between them and only driving 15 MPH they would have no chance. These people need to park elsewhere. There are many vacant parking places in the parking lots.
Orchids to Top Notch Auto for being so helpful and working out a great deal for me. Definitely the lowest prices I found in town. Love my car!
Onions to the stores that use digital coupons. It's an insult to the folks who don't use cell phones. Especially the elderly. That don't have cell phone skills. When we put our telephone number in to pay it should automatically discount the item.
Orchids to Trysten and Seni at Serenity Dental! Trysten was so patient and careful with my temp bridge, and Seni is a bright light of cheer, which a dental office needs. And a shout to newcomer Hope! Well done, Dr. Ash!
Orchids to John and Joe who gave the best hand-wash ever at Mesquite Car Wash. Owners Bob and Riley are doing a fine job! Riley ceramic coated my new car. Man, is it beautiful!
Orchids to our favorite cashier at Bashas, Renee. You make these six-month snowbirds feel welcome and we always look for your lane to check out. It’s one of the reasons we only shop at Basha's. Self-checkouts — no thank you! The Michiganders
