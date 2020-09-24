Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to the health professional and husband not wearing a mask. They must know the science that masks are not effective. Read the CDC website! They admit it. Another unmasked health professional.
Onions to the “employee” who “stole” the money! I was rolling on the floor laughing so hard, I think I busted a vein. You expected notice? Why? So you could steal some more? The arrogance and entitlement is what’s wrong with many people today. Here’s a tip: Don’t take what doesn’t belong to you
Onions to the waitress wearing an illegal genie mask, not allowing a married couple to sit together. No one should ever be treated with such vile behavior. Learn the rules. After all, restaurants are struggling and need every dollar maybe suspension with no pay would help you learn the rules.
Orchids to Kandi Finfrock’s opinion letters. It is so nice to read these great common sense letters which express real American patriotism, support our elected President and are a true voice of reason. Thanks and keep them coming!
Orchids and big kudos to all who have the hearts to not judge or single out their fellow human beings based on personalities or gossip. Everyone deserves the same respect whether it be in church, a public event or private setting. We all have a story. No one should be singled out for being themselves.
Orchids to the orchid about Robinson Auto Repair. The best, least expensive brakes in town, saved my life on State Route 95 when some idiot hung a U-turn in front of people, they did a 25 yard skid and didn’t hit anyone. I’ll never find someone that good in Washington, I’ll miss your professionalism and friendliness.
Onions to restaurants that add seating to their dining area for the weekends and don’t keep up with the guidelines. If I see that happen again you will be reported.
Please submit all entries of 40 words or less in person or email to planner@havasunews.com
