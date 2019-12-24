Another beautiful day in Havasu...
Orchids to Dr. John Moran. He will fix all your medical problems ASAP. Awesome doctor, and he is a great down to earth man who cares.
Onions to all the so called “leaders” of the club. Your disruptive behavior gives the club a bad name. Shame on you!
Orchids to Musical Director Kim Lehmann for making us all smile and enjoy the orchestra during Sunday's Winds concert. You folks who miss these programs are the losers. Excellent show. A Fan.
Onions to the store going out of business. Paid $4 for nail polish only to find it used and dried up. Tried to exchange for usable polish and the employee rudely pointed to the sign and said “I can’t help you!”
Orchids to the VFW and Cookie for their wonderful Friday night dinners. Great breakfast on Sunday. His lunches are to die for on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Thanks for all you do. Marcia
Orchids to Emy at the North 95 Verizon store. Thank you for all the help in setting up my new phone -- I still have some questions so I will be stopping by in the new year. Your directions were clear. You didn't make me feel ignorant about the technology.
Orchids to LHCPD Officer Gonzales for assisting my elderly father with his classic truck breakdown at Jamaica Boulevard and McCulloch Boulevard. Officer Gonzales provided excellent customer service and represented the LHCPD and the city with professionalism and went the extra mile to help a stranded citizen.
Orchids to the snowbird who paid half our bill at the Mexican restaurant, but only paying half yours and telling the wait staff we were splitting bills made no sense, especially when there were only two of us and four of you. We ended up paying more than our original bill and tipped both checks.
Orchids to Elsie. You are one of the best employees at the Havasu hospital. You’re a genuine person who cares about people. You’re a CT scan specialist. Connie
Submit entries of 40 words or less in person or e-mail to planner@havasunews.com.
